Similar to the first debate, moderators asked the candidates about the COVID-19 pandemic, including deaths in the state’s nursing homes, as well as education, abortion rights, and race.

Ciattarelli, who has been outspoken against Murphy’s executive orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including his mask mandate for school buildings and vaccine mandate for teachers and staff, was asked what science backed his position that people should have a choice over whether or not to either get vaccinated or wear a mask.

“I just believe that my role as governor when elected is to provide all the information people need to make an informed decision,” Ciattarelli said, adding he would “promote, preserve, and protect” public health and safety. “I think the best way to get as much cooperation as you possibly can is to find policy that works for a majority of people as opposed to a very heavy handed or one size fits all approach.”

Murphy said there is a “playbook” in fighting the pandemic and that vaccines and masking work to stop the spread of the virus.

“For folks to ignore that, disregard that playbook, is putting lives needlessly at risk,” the governor said. “It feels like an answer you’d see in a debate in Texas or Florida.”

Murphy was asked about when his administration would conduct a review of COVID-19-related deaths in the state’s nursing homes, which make up about one-third of the more than 27,000 virus-related fatalities in New Jersey. He promised “a full accounting” independent of his office.

Despite the high number of nursing home deaths, 62% of people surveyed in the latest Monmouth Poll said Murphy is doing a good job managing the state through the pandemic. In an August poll, more voters trusted Murphy more when it comes to handling the pandemic.

When asked how he would ensure the safety of people in school buildings without a mandate, Ciattarelli did not give any specific measures. He pointed to examples of schools that were able to operate last year with in-person instruction. He specifically named the Holmdel School District as “a perfect example of a community that (dedicated) itself to there being no learning loss.” Holmdel was one of the school districts that reopened to full-time instruction last December, according to TapInto Holmdel & Colts Neck.