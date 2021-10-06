Candidates for lt. gov. spar in debate, welcome Biden to N.J.

Allen said she supported getting the vaccine for COVID-19 for those eligible but said “parents are the ones who should be in charge.”

Oliver, who’s the No. 2 official in Murphy’s administration that has required vaccines or regular testing in hospitals and schools, said: ”We have a public health system because we need to make sure everyone’s health is protected.”

On abortion, Allen reiterated her support for a woman’s right to choose and said Roe v. Wade won’t be turned back, but she opposed the Reproductive Freedom Act, legislation to guarantee access to abortion. Oliver, along with Murphy, backs the bill and said she thinks it will be passed in the state.

Voters are casting ballots for Murphy and Oliver together as a ticket, and Ciattarelli and Allen together, as well. The election is Nov. 2, but mail-in ballots are already being returned to county offices. Early in-person voting is set for Oct. 23-31 for the first time this year.

Oliver serves as the head of New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs in her capacity as the state’s No. 2 leader. The department is responsible for, among other things, providing financial and technical help to local governments in the state. Her stewardship of the department didn’t come up directly Tuesday.

She served in the state Assembly before becoming lieutenant governor, serving as speaker from 2010-2014.

Allen served in the Assembly beginning in 1996 before being elected to the state Senate in 1997. She served there, representing parts of Burlington County, until 2017. She was a news anchor in the 1970s through the 1990s on Philadelphia television, with stints on KYW and WCAU.

No Democrat has won reelection in over four decades in New Jersey, but polls have shown Murphy with a lead over Ciattarelli.

If Ciattarelli and Allen win in November, Allen would be the state’s third lieutenant governor, after Oliver and Republican Kim Guadagno before her.

The debate was sponsored by the New Jersey Globe, the nonprofit social justice organization Project Read and Rider University’s Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics.

Murphy and Ciattarelli meet in a final debate on Oct. 12.