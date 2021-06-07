If you’re living in a part of Trenton, Camden, or Atlantic City with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, don’t be surprised if you get a knock on your door starting this week from a state volunteer.

“We have an army of community volunteers knocking on doors to deliver the facts and help residents learn where they can be vaccinated,” said Gov. Phil Murphy Monday during his COVID-19 briefing.

New Jersey is reporting more than 400 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, almost a quarter of the number of hospitalizations it was reporting at the same time last year, but Murphy said the efforts to get jabs into the arms of hard-to-reach communities continue.