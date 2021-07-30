Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will soon join Penn Medicine and Virtua as major health care networks in the region mandating vaccinations for all employees.

According to an internally circulated memo obtained by the Washington Post, CHOP’s Vaccine Workgroup came to this conclusion after analyzing vaccine data and conducting a series of listening tours.

While CHOP, one of the city’s largest employers, initially planned on waiting until the vaccine got “full FDA licensure,” the rising threat of the delta variant upended those plans.

Another reason cited for the mandate in the memo is patient safety. Approximately 70% of CHOP patients are not eligible to receive the vaccine themselves based on age — making the vaccination status of CHOP employees more critical to prevent spread.

“The health and well-being of our community is at the forefront of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s mission, and we believe that it is our duty to protect those who cannot protect themselves, especially our young patients,” a CHOP spokesperson said in a statement to WHYY. “In consultation with our clinical experts, we are currently preparing for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for all workforce members at any CHOP location.”

A timeline for implementation of the new rule has not been set.