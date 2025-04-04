Philadelphia Zoo welcomes four critically endangered Galapagos tortoises with more hatchlings possibly on the way
Mommy, the Zoo’s longest resident, is the oldest known first-time mom of her species in the world.
The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the birth of four critically endangered Galapagos tortoises, the first hatchlings born in the zoo’s century-and-a-half existence.
The Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises hatched Thursday, according to a release, and there’s potential that even more eggs could hatch in the coming weeks.
“This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this news with our city, region, and the world,” President & CEO Jo-Elle Mogerman said in the release.
The parents, Mommy and Abrazzo, are the Zoo’s oldest residents and are each estimated to be around 100 years old. According to the zoo, Galapagos tortoises can live up to 200 years.
In addition to being considered one of the most genetically valuable Galapagos tortoises in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, Mommy is also the oldest known first-time mom of her species in the world.
“At one point, each of the Galapagos Islands had its own unique subspecies of tortoise, but sadly, several of them are now extinct,” Vice President of Animal Well-Being and Conservation Rachel Metz said. “These hatchlings not only protect the species from extinction, but serve as important ambassadors to inspire guests to save wildlife and wild places.”
Abrazzo first came to the Philadelphia Zoo in 2020, but Mommy has called the zoo home since 1932, meaning she’s been in the city longer than the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Anyone that has visited the Zoo for the last 92 years has likely seen her,” Mogerman said. “Philadelphia Zoo’s vision is that those hatchlings will be a part of a thriving population of Galapagos tortoises on our healthy planet 100 years from now.”
On April 23, the zoo will be celebrating both Mommy’s 93rd anniversary of her arrival, but the hatchlings’ public debut.
The hatchlings will remain at the zoo for at least five years. They came from a clutch Mommy laid in November 2024. Mommy has laid a total of four clutches since 2023, but the previous three did not produce viable eggs.
Guests of the zoo can see Mommy and Abrazzo during Behind-the-Scenes tours Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets cost $65 and do not include zoo admission.
