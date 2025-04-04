From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the birth of four critically endangered Galapagos tortoises, the first hatchlings born in the zoo’s century-and-a-half existence.

The Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises hatched Thursday, according to a release, and there’s potential that even more eggs could hatch in the coming weeks.