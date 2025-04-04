Philadelphia Zoo welcomes four critically endangered Galapagos tortoises with more hatchlings possibly on the way

Mommy, the Zoo’s longest resident, is the oldest known first-time mom of her species in the world.

Mommy, a Galapagos tortoise at the Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises; the hatchlings’ parents, female Mommy and male Abrazzo, are each around 100 years old. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the birth of four critically endangered Galapagos tortoises, the first hatchlings born in the zoo’s century-and-a-half existence.

The Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises hatched Thursday, according to a release, and there’s potential that even more eggs could hatch in the coming weeks.

“This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this news with our city, region, and the world,” President & CEO Jo-Elle Mogerman said in the release.

The parents, Mommy and Abrazzo, are the Zoo’s oldest residents and are each estimated to be around 100 years old. According to the zoo, Galapagos tortoises can live up to 200 years.

a baby tortoise
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)
a tortoise hatching out of an egg
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)

In addition to being considered one of the most genetically valuable Galapagos tortoises in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, Mommy is also the oldest known first-time mom of her species in the world.

“At one point, each of the Galapagos Islands had its own unique subspecies of tortoise, but sadly, several of them are now extinct,” Vice President of Animal Well-Being and Conservation Rachel Metz said. “These hatchlings not only protect the species from extinction, but serve as important ambassadors to inspire guests to save wildlife and wild places.”

Abrazzo the tortoise
Abrazzo, a Galapagos tortoise at the Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises; the hatchlings’ parents, female Mommy and male Abrazzo, are each around 100 years old. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)

a baby tortoise
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)
four baby tortoises
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)

Abrazzo first came to the Philadelphia Zoo in 2020, but Mommy has called the zoo home since 1932, meaning she’s been in the city longer than the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Anyone that has visited the Zoo for the last 92 years has likely seen her,” Mogerman said. “Philadelphia Zoo’s vision is that those hatchlings will be a part of a thriving population of Galapagos tortoises on our healthy planet 100 years from now.”

a baby tortoise
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)
measuring a tortoise
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)

On April 23, the zoo will be celebrating both Mommy’s 93rd anniversary of her arrival, but the hatchlings’ public debut.

Abrazzo the turtle
Abrazzo, a Galapagos tortoise at the Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises; the hatchlings’ parents, female Mommy and male Abrazzo, are each around 100 years old. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)
a tortoise on a measuring scale
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)

The hatchlings will remain at the zoo for at least five years. They came from a clutch Mommy laid in November 2024. Mommy has laid a total of four clutches since 2023, but the previous three did not produce viable eggs.

Guests of the zoo can see Mommy and Abrazzo during Behind-the-Scenes tours Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets cost $65 and do not include zoo admission.

a tortoise hatching out of an egg
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)
a baby tortoise
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)
a baby tortoise eating
The Philadelphia Zoo announced the hatching of four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. (Courtesy Philadelphia Zoo)

