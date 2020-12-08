Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Updated: 2 p.m.

Pennsylvania reported 10,170 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a statewide case total of 436,614 since the start of the pandemic. The commonwealth also reported 169 new deaths Tuesday, for a total of 11,542 since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia reported 1,408 additional confirmed cases, for a total of 75,458 since the beginning of the pandemic. The city’s Department of Public Health confirmed 52 additional fatalities, which brings the total number of deaths attributable to the virus in Philadelphia to 2,107.

Philly officials note post-Thanksgiving spike, urge caution

During a citywide COVID-19 update Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley pointed to rising coronavirus case numbers, and cited Thanksgiving gatherings as the primary culprit.

“The pattern we’re seeing is clearly a decrease in the number of cases daily before Thanksgiving, followed by a sharp increase after Thanksgiving,” Farley said. Cases started to spike five days after the holiday, the typical length of the virus’s incubation period, and contact-tracing interviews indicated a high rate of exposure during social gatherings and celebrations.

Officials encouraged people to continue working from home, stay distanced, and wear masks around anyone who is not a household member. Testing, they reiterated, is not a replacement for masking and distance.

“If you test positive, you need to wear a mask and stay away from others,” Farley said. “If you test negative, you need to wear a mask and stay away from others.”

The city’s Safer at Home restrictions — which mean no indoor gatherings at home, in restaurants, or in gyms and other recreational settings — will remain in place until at least Jan. 1.