Pa. cancels Farm Show butter sculpture amid COVID-19 resurgence

Every year, 1,000 pounds of butter are shaped into a sculpture at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in a plug for Pennsylvania’s ailing dairy industry.

But with coronavirus cases rising across the commonwealth, the grease-laden tradition has been canceled, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

“Pennsylvania is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with higher daily case counts than we saw in the spring,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a press release.

“While we are heartbroken to have to cancel popular features of our annual Farm Show,” Russell said, “we simply cannot afford to compromise the health and safety of our staff, the sculptors who would have to travel to Harrisburg, and those involved in recording and broadcasting virtual events.”

Pennsylvania on Monday reported 6,330 new cases of COVID-19, raising the statewide case total to 426,444. The commonwealth also reported 42 new deaths, for a total of 11,373 lives lost to COVID-19.