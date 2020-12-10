Donate

Pa. Gov. Wolf quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addresses the media while wearing a face mask

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addresses the media in Harrisburg. (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday.

The governor said in a statement that he tested positive during a routine test Tuesday, adding that he has no symptoms and is feeling well.

Wolf is currently following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines and quarantining. The governor’s wife, Frances, is awaiting test results and is quarantining as well.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic,” Wolf said.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder … that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease.”

Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible and physically distance from those outside their household.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

