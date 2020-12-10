Pa. Gov. Wolf quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday.

The governor said in a statement that he tested positive during a routine test Tuesday, adding that he has no symptoms and is feeling well.

Wolf is currently following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines and quarantining. The governor’s wife, Frances, is awaiting test results and is quarantining as well.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic,” Wolf said.