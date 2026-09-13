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On Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons, weather permitting, chess players gather in Rittenhouse Square to challenge friends and strangers to games that can stretch for hours.

Some come every week. Others happen upon games while walking through the park. Skill level does not matter. If there’s an open board and a willing player, there’s a game.

The Rittenhouse Chess Club has been bringing people together for free games in Center City since 2021. Over time, the club has become a third space for its regulars — somewhere outside home and work where friendships can form over a chessboard.

It started as something much smaller.

For founder Andrew Graham, the club grew out of his own search for connection after relocating to Philadelphia.

“I moved to Philly, and I didn’t know anybody here, and I moderately liked chess,” Graham said.

In 2021, Graham began bringing his chessboard to Rittenhouse Square and inviting strangers to play. As those people returned, they became friends, and the club gradually took shape.

Sarah Court found the club in its earliest days.

Court had recently learned to play chess when she spotted Graham in the park with his board.

“I saw him out here, and walked up, and we started playing. And that was right when he was starting the club,” Court said. “And I like to say I was the first member.”

Five years later, Court is still a part of the club. She helps with its Instagram and with coordinating events such as the recent charity tournament the club held for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Other regulars have taken on responsibilities, too, volunteering their time to help keep the club running.

For Graham, that was an important part of establishing a community, giving people a reason to see one another regularly.

“In the beginning, I was running this chess club,” Graham said. But now, he said, it’s run by “the community of people.”

That community includes players of all experience levels.

“Some chess players, maybe, are not the most social people, so it’s really nice to have a game that you can connect with someone with,” Court said. “And then it’s just nice to talk to people and get to know them.”

That face-to-face interaction has become increasingly important as more chess has moved online.

“Chess is an inherently social game, because you play another person,” Graham said. “But with the surge of online chess, it’s become a very reclusive game for a lot of people.”