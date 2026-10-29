Halloween haunts, HBCU football at the Linc, Mural Arts Fest and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Oct. 29 to Nov. 1: Día de los Muertos in Delaware, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in Philly and Rhiannon Giddens in South Jersey are among weekend highlights.
Halloween weekend brings plenty of jump scares, but there’s also theater, live music and a few other reasons to get out. On Thursday, Theatre Exile opens Rajiv Joseph’s “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” while Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “Topdog/Underdog” begins a six-week run at the Arden. On Friday, Halloween events kick off with special screenings of spooky season faves including “The Blair Witch Project” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The night’s music lineup offers a choice between Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Yebba at The Fillmore and the 30th anniversary celebration of Juan de Marcos González’s Afro-Cuban All Stars at the Miller Theater. By Sunday, the weekend shifts from tricks to treats as Main Line Today Restaurant Week begins at nearly 40 participating restaurants.
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Delaware | New Jersey | Special events | Arts and culture | Kids | Food and drink | Music
Delaware
Seventh annual Día de los Muertos: Walking Among the Ancestors
- Where: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free
Though they are different celebrations, their placement on the calendar means Halloween and Día de los Muertos happen almost simultaneously. But the Day of the Dead isn’t about the supernatural — the Mexican celebration honors ancestors. Hosted by Israel Herrera, this program at the Delaware Art Museum includes traditional ofrenda blessing and ceremonial dance led by Tonantzin Yaotecas, along with performances by Los Niños Cantores de Delaware, Ballet Folklórico México Lindo and Seylin Abarca.
New Jersey
‘No, No, Nanette’
- Where: Walter K. Gordon Theater, 314 Linden St., Camden, N.J.
- When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m.
- How much: $30 general admission; $5 for Camden residents with ID; free for Rutgers students
Musical theater comes to Rutgers University-Camden for a revival of the 1920s musical best known for the standards “Tea for Two” and “I Want to Be Happy.” The play is actually set at a cottage in Atlantic City, so not too much of a stretch. A Tony-winning 1971 Broadway revival helped introduce the Jazz Age show to a new generation. Director Kenneth Elliott is using the updated arrangements, pairing student and professional actors with a 31-piece orchestra.
‘Sounds Like America’ with Lara Downes and Rhiannon Giddens
- Where: Pfleeger Concert Hall, Rowan University, 529 Robinson Cir, Glassboro, N.J.
- When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $35 general; $25 seniors, military, Glassboro residents, Rowan alumni and employees; $10 youth; free for Rowan students
Pianist Lara Downes and two-time Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens come together for a special event that explores American history through music. Inspired by Downes’ NPR series “America in Pursuit,” the program includes songs like “Amazing Grace” and Paul Simon’s “American Tune,” submissions from Downes’ Declaration Project and genres that have shaped American music.
Special events
Halloween roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Monday, Nov. 1
- How much: Various prices
Halloween has descended on our fair city, and there are plenty of options to scare yourself beyond recognition. From enjoying a Halloween-themed cocktail to trick-or-treating with the kiddos, we’ve got you covered. And if you’re late finding a costume, WHYY’s Billy Penn has some Philly-themed ideas.
Here’s our list:
Events:
- Halloween Week on the Haunted Pier – Cavanaugh’s on the waterfront transforms for the holiday.
- ‘The Blair Witch Project’ Screening and Q&A – The Keswick Theatre is showing the creepy movie that went viral before that was even a thing.
- Halloween Weekend at Stateside Live! – There’s always a party here; this is the Halloween version.
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute – Fabrika in Fishtown hosts an immersive burlesque version of the comedy classic.
- ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show Live’ – Or check out South Jersey’s live shadowcast of the cult classic.
- Bloodletting & Burials – Halloween with Betsy Ross, or her spirit, at her Old City home.
- Thriller on Market Street – Party with live deejays playing current and throwback hip-hop and R&B.
- Yappy Hour & Dog Costume Contest – You know your dog’s the cutest; prove it and win a prize from Evil Genius.
- Halloween Party on the Plaza – Suburban celebration in Conshohocken.
- Halloween 2026 at The Museum of the American Revolution: Revolutionary family-friendly fun complete with turnip-carving demonstrations.
- US Halloween Night Market – Inclusive, family-friendly fest on South Street.
- Halloween on South Street – Another Halloween event taking place at Headhouse Plaza that’s separate from the Night Market event.
- Halloween Aboard Gazela – Family-friendly, affordable fun on a tall ship docked at Penn’s Landing.
- Halloween Brunch – Hyatt Centric hosts an all-ages brunch.
- East Passyunk Fall Fest – Pumpkin carving and costume contest in South Philly.
- Boo at the Zoo – Trick-or-treat at the Philadelphia Zoo.
Attractions:
- Valley of Fear – Catch the final days of “America’s Most Horrifying Woods” at the haunted house located just outside Philly.
- Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary – Annual themed event at the nation’s oldest prison.
- Fintastic Pumpkin Glow – Halloween-themed fun for the whole family at the South Jersey aquarium.
- Lincoln Mill: Ghost Tours of Manayunk – There’s an indoor attraction and an outdoor tour.
- Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres – Haunted hayride and more in Bucks County.
- Bates Motel – You remember the movie, right? Explore at your own risk.
- Fright Factory Philly– The South Philly spot is billed as the city’s scariest Halloween attraction.
- Hocus Pocus Speakeasy – Immersive experience housed in Montgomery Mall.
Bars:
- The Pumpkin Press at Newsroom – Themed speakeasy in Northern Liberties.
- The Nightmare Before Tinsel – It will soon be Tinsel, but it’s Halloween for one final weekend.
- Craftsman’s Row Saloon – Reservations are hard to come by, but if you get them, prepare for spooky season drink specials.
- Cityside Pumpkin Patch – Pumpkin smashing, themed cocktails and more.
- Haunted Mansion at Uptown Beer Garden – One of Center City’s biggest beer gardens transforms for the season.
- Libertee Grounds – Miniature golf and themed cocktails.
- Adult trick-or-treat at Chadds Ford Winery – 21 and up only for a Halloween walking tour with adult beverages.
- Frights & Delights at Jet Wine Bar – All-day happy hour with doggie costume contest.
One Philly HBCU Week
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way
- When: Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. –10 p.m. (Fair: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; step show 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.); Lincoln vs. Virginia Union, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.); Saturday, Oct. 31, (Battle of the Bands 11 a.m.–1:15 p.m.); Delaware State vs. Norfolk State, 3–5:30 p.m.)
- How much: Tickets for Friday: $42 and up, Saturday: $42 and up
The greater Philadelphia area is home to three historically Black colleges and universities — Delaware State University, Lincoln University and Cheyney University. Two of them are combatants in a Halloween weekend HBCU football series. On Friday, Lincoln takes on Virginia Union. On Saturday, Delaware State, coached by former Philadelphia Eagle Desean Jackson, takes on Norfolk State, coached by another former Eagle, Michael Vick. The weekend also includes a Battle of the Bands, a step show and a college fair.
Día de los Muertos 2026
- When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine St., South Philadelphia. Outdoor festivities and a community altar will be featured.
- How much: Free
On Sunday, Philadelphia’s South Ninth Street corridor celebrates Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The annual celebration honors deceased loved ones with community altars, traditional art and music. Artist Gina Pacheco Brito will create a community altar called “La luz inolvidable,” or “The Unforgettable Light,” featuring candles and tributes to migrants who died in detention.
Arts and culture
‘Topdog/Underdog’
- Where: Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St.
- When: Thu Oct. 29–Sun Nov. 1
- How much: From $52- $72
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “Topdog/Underdog” appears to have a lock in the Philadelphia area, as it’s come to local stages several times. Despite that, its latest production is already selling out. The play follows Lincoln and Booth, two brothers who share a fascination with three-card monte despite a complicated relationship. Directed by Amina Robinson, this Arden Theatre Company production is co-produced with People’s Light. It stars Akeem Davis and George McGriff.
‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’
- Where: Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S. 13th St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 29 – Sunday, Nov. 15
- How much: $10 – $40
Kayleen and Doug are childhood friends whose relationship unfolds through a series of reunions over three decades. Written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Deborah Block, the play’s title comes from the series of physical injuries they share. Actors Jennifer Kuerzi and Daniel Burgess are the pair who keep getting hurt in a play that has gotten mixed reviews, but a fair share of productions on Broadway and beyond since its 2009 debut.
Mural Arts Fest
- Where: JFK Plaza Love Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 31, noon – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free
Mural Arts Month concludes with the arts organization’s annual festival, a family-friendly Halloween option. Expect mask decorating, affirmation cards, a Halloween photo booth, a pumpkin painting contest with a $500 cash prize and performances from Ryan Gilfillan and Blackbuttafly.
Kids
‘The Addams Family: The Musical’ HalloWeek
- Where: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Kids Night), through Nov. 1
- How much: Free youth ticket (17 and under) with purchase of a full-price adult ticket
The creepy and kooky members of the Addams Family have been entertaining people for almost 90 years. The enduring appeal of Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday and Pugsley is inexplicable, but real nonetheless. The next generation is just as enthralled with shows like “Wednesday” on Netflix, continuing its pop culture reign. The Philly musical production concludes HalloWeek with Family Night, where kids are admitted free with each full-price adult ticket, as well as a special Halloween night performance.
Food and drink
Día de los Muertos Cocktail Competition
- Where: Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2–6 p.m.
- How much: $45 general admission, $110 all-access
Halloween cheers anyone? Seven local mixologists compete head-to-head with the audience serving as judges. Competitors include bartenders representing restaurants, including Michelin-recognized Friday Saturday Sunday and cocktail bars like Static! General admission includes one complimentary cocktail and access to additional drinks; an all-access ticket includes tastings from all seven contestants.
Philly Cider Week
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
Despite challenges with the local 2026 apple crop, Philly Cider Week returns for its eighth year, emphasizing local, orchard-driven cider. The lineup includes tastings, cider dinners, tap takeovers, food pairings and opportunities to meet cidermakers. The week closes with the Cider Stroll, a free, all-ages event featuring local cider, food, live music and other fall activities, with proceeds benefiting The Food Trust.
Main Line Today Restaurant Week
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Sunday, Nov. 1–Saturday, Nov. 14
- How much: Prix fixe lunch $25, $30 or $35; dinner $30, $45 or $55
Restaurant weeks are always welcome, but especially along the tony Main Line, where getting a discount on anything feels like a win. This year’s promotion includes prix fixe meals from $25 to $55, depending on whether you choose lunch or dinner and where you make a reservation. Those are recommended, by the way. Participating restaurants include Amada Radnor, Tavola, Lola’s Garden and Sophie’s BBQ.
Music
Yunchan Lim Plays Rachmaninoff
- Where: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m.
- How much: $85–$254
In 2022, South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim, then 18, became the youngest-ever gold medalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. After making his Philadelphia Orchestra debut last year, he reunites with conductor Marin Alsop for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, which won him the prize. The program also includes Samuel Barber’s First Symphony and Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite.
Arun Ramamurthy Trio & Rudresh Mahanthappa Hero Trio
- Where: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $29.20 and up
South Indian Carnatic music gets more exposure via Penn Live Arts with two musicians performing together as part of Penn’s Arts of India Festival. Violinist Ramamurthy’s trio blends Carnatic traditions with jazz, drawing from his album “New Moon.” Nine-time “DownBeat” critics’ poll leader, alto saxophonist Mahanthappa and his Hero Trio with bassist François Moutin and drummer Rudy Royston follow. Before the performance, there will be a conversation with the musicians as part of the ListenHear series.
Juan de Marcos & The Afro-Cuban All Stars
- Where: Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $42 – $102.20
Thirty years after he founded the band in Cuba, Juan de Marcos González’s Afro-Cuban All Stars celebrate their longevity and their success bringing together musicians from different generations. González was a key figure behind the Buena Vista Social Club project, and the All Stars’ debut, “A Toda Cuba le Gusta,” was recorded during the same 1996 session. The All Stars are in Philly this weekend to keep the celebration going.
Yebba
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
- How much: $68
Yebba, the Arkansas-born singer-songwriter, is known for her ethereal voice that mixes soul, R&B, gospel, jazz and pop. That’s helped her collaborate with artists across genres, including PJ Morton, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Mark Ronson. The Philadelphia stop is part of the fall North American leg of her “Jean” tour, to her sophomore release, which came out in March.
Made in Philadelphia: An Evening with Chelsea Reed
- Where: First Presbyterian Church in Germantown, 35 W. Chelten Ave.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m.
- How much: Pay what you wish; suggested donation $5-$15
Jazz vocalist, arranger and bandleader Chelsea Reed and the Philly Pops Jazz Combo headline Articinia’s latest concert, which brings performers from various genres directly to neighborhood venues. Reed has led the Fair Weather band for more than a decade, releasing four albums and performing with artists including Terell Stafford and Wycliffe Gordon. And if her plate wasn’t already full, Reed also teaches jazz history and performance at Temple University.
Judah & The Lion
- Where: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.
- When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $46.46
Nashville folk-rock band Judah & The Lion is in town in support of their latest project, “I Am A Prism.” On the group’s sixth album, released in August, they worked with Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and composer Jeremy Lutito, moving away from more personal tracks to folk, rock and big pop anthems.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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