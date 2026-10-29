Delaware

Seventh annual Día de los Muertos: Walking Among the Ancestors

Where : Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del.

: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del. When : Thursday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free

Though they are different celebrations, their placement on the calendar means Halloween and Día de los Muertos happen almost simultaneously. But the Day of the Dead isn’t about the supernatural — the Mexican celebration honors ancestors. Hosted by Israel Herrera, this program at the Delaware Art Museum includes traditional ofrenda blessing and ceremonial dance led by Tonantzin Yaotecas, along with performances by Los Niños Cantores de Delaware, Ballet Folklórico México Lindo and Seylin Abarca.

New Jersey

‘No, No, Nanette’

Musical theater comes to Rutgers University-Camden for a revival of the 1920s musical best known for the standards “Tea for Two” and “I Want to Be Happy.” The play is actually set at a cottage in Atlantic City, so not too much of a stretch. A Tony-winning 1971 Broadway revival helped introduce the Jazz Age show to a new generation. Director Kenneth Elliott is using the updated arrangements, pairing student and professional actors with a 31-piece orchestra.

‘Sounds Like America’ with Lara Downes and Rhiannon Giddens

Pianist Lara Downes and two-time Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens come together for a special event that explores American history through music. Inspired by Downes’ NPR series “America in Pursuit,” the program includes songs like “Amazing Grace” and Paul Simon’s “American Tune,” submissions from Downes’ Declaration Project and genres that have shaped American music.

Special events

Halloween roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Monday, Nov. 1

: Through Monday, Nov. 1 How much: Various prices

Halloween has descended on our fair city, and there are plenty of options to scare yourself beyond recognition. From enjoying a Halloween-themed cocktail to trick-or-treating with the kiddos, we’ve got you covered. And if you’re late finding a costume, WHYY’s Billy Penn has some Philly-themed ideas.

Here’s our list:

Events:

Attractions:

Bars:

One Philly HBCU Week

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way When : Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. –10 p.m. (Fair: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; step show 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.); Lincoln vs. Virginia Union, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.); Saturday, Oct. 31, (Battle of the Bands 11 a.m.–1:15 p.m.); Delaware State vs. Norfolk State, 3–5:30 p.m.)

: Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. –10 p.m. (Fair: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; step show 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.); Lincoln vs. Virginia Union, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.); Saturday, Oct. 31, (Battle of the Bands 11 a.m.–1:15 p.m.); Delaware State vs. Norfolk State, 3–5:30 p.m.) How much: Tickets for Friday: $42 and up, Saturday: $42 and up

The greater Philadelphia area is home to three historically Black colleges and universities — Delaware State University, Lincoln University and Cheyney University. Two of them are combatants in a Halloween weekend HBCU football series. On Friday, Lincoln takes on Virginia Union. On Saturday, Delaware State, coached by former Philadelphia Eagle Desean Jackson, takes on Norfolk State, coached by another former Eagle, Michael Vick. The weekend also includes a Battle of the Bands, a step show and a college fair.

When : Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, from 4 to 9 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, from 4 to 9 p.m. Where : Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine St., South Philadelphia. Outdoor festivities and a community altar will be featured.

: Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine St., South Philadelphia. Outdoor festivities and a community altar will be featured. How much: Free

On Sunday, Philadelphia’s South Ninth Street corridor celebrates Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The annual celebration honors deceased loved ones with community altars, traditional art and music. Artist Gina Pacheco Brito will create a community altar called “La luz inolvidable,” or “The Unforgettable Light,” featuring candles and tributes to migrants who died in detention.

Arts and culture

‘Topdog/Underdog’

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “Topdog/Underdog” appears to have a lock in the Philadelphia area, as it’s come to local stages several times. Despite that, its latest production is already selling out. The play follows Lincoln and Booth, two brothers who share a fascination with three-card monte despite a complicated relationship. Directed by Amina Robinson, this Arden Theatre Company production is co-produced with People’s Light. It stars Akeem Davis and George McGriff.

‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’

Kayleen and Doug are childhood friends whose relationship unfolds through a series of reunions over three decades. Written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Deborah Block, the play’s title comes from the series of physical injuries they share. Actors Jennifer Kuerzi and Daniel Burgess are the pair who keep getting hurt in a play that has gotten mixed reviews, but a fair share of productions on Broadway and beyond since its 2009 debut.

Mural Arts Fest

Where : JFK Plaza Love Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

: JFK Plaza Love Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd. When : Saturday, Oct. 31, noon – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 31, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free

Mural Arts Month concludes with the arts organization’s annual festival, a family-friendly Halloween option. Expect mask decorating, affirmation cards, a Halloween photo booth, a pumpkin painting contest with a $500 cash prize and performances from Ryan Gilfillan and Blackbuttafly.

Kids

‘The Addams Family: The Musical’ HalloWeek

Where : Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St. When : Thursday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Kids Night), through Nov. 1

: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Kids Night), through Nov. 1 How much: Free youth ticket (17 and under) with purchase of a full-price adult ticket

The creepy and kooky members of the Addams Family have been entertaining people for almost 90 years. The enduring appeal of Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday and Pugsley is inexplicable, but real nonetheless. The next generation is just as enthralled with shows like “Wednesday” on Netflix, continuing its pop culture reign. The Philly musical production concludes HalloWeek with Family Night, where kids are admitted free with each full-price adult ticket, as well as a special Halloween night performance.

Food and drink

Día de los Muertos Cocktail Competition

Halloween cheers anyone? Seven local mixologists compete head-to-head with the audience serving as judges. Competitors include bartenders representing restaurants, including Michelin-recognized Friday Saturday Sunday and cocktail bars like Static! General admission includes one complimentary cocktail and access to additional drinks; an all-access ticket includes tastings from all seven contestants.

Philly Cider Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

Despite challenges with the local 2026 apple crop, Philly Cider Week returns for its eighth year, emphasizing local, orchard-driven cider. The lineup includes tastings, cider dinners, tap takeovers, food pairings and opportunities to meet cidermakers. The week closes with the Cider Stroll, a free, all-ages event featuring local cider, food, live music and other fall activities, with proceeds benefiting The Food Trust.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, Nov. 1–Saturday, Nov. 14

: Sunday, Nov. 1–Saturday, Nov. 14 How much: Prix fixe lunch $25, $30 or $35; dinner $30, $45 or $55

Restaurant weeks are always welcome, but especially along the tony Main Line, where getting a discount on anything feels like a win. This year’s promotion includes prix fixe meals from $25 to $55, depending on whether you choose lunch or dinner and where you make a reservation. Those are recommended, by the way. Participating restaurants include Amada Radnor, Tavola, Lola’s Garden and Sophie’s BBQ.

Music

Yunchan Lim Plays Rachmaninoff

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m.

: Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. How much: $85–$254

In 2022, South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim, then 18, became the youngest-ever gold medalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. After making his Philadelphia Orchestra debut last year, he reunites with conductor Marin Alsop for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, which won him the prize. The program also includes Samuel Barber’s First Symphony and Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite.

Arun Ramamurthy Trio & Rudresh Mahanthappa Hero Trio

South Indian Carnatic music gets more exposure via Penn Live Arts with two musicians performing together as part of Penn’s Arts of India Festival. Violinist Ramamurthy’s trio blends Carnatic traditions with jazz, drawing from his album “New Moon.” Nine-time “DownBeat” critics’ poll leader, alto saxophonist Mahanthappa and his Hero Trio with bassist François Moutin and drummer Rudy Royston follow. Before the performance, there will be a conversation with the musicians as part of the ListenHear series.

Juan de Marcos & The Afro-Cuban All Stars

Thirty years after he founded the band in Cuba, Juan de Marcos González’s Afro-Cuban All Stars celebrate their longevity and their success bringing together musicians from different generations. González was a key figure behind the Buena Vista Social Club project, and the All Stars’ debut, “A Toda Cuba le Gusta,” was recorded during the same 1996 session. The All Stars are in Philly this weekend to keep the celebration going.

Yebba

Where : The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.

: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St. When : Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. How much: $68

Yebba, the Arkansas-born singer-songwriter, is known for her ethereal voice that mixes soul, R&B, gospel, jazz and pop. That’s helped her collaborate with artists across genres, including PJ Morton, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Mark Ronson. The Philadelphia stop is part of the fall North American leg of her “Jean” tour, to her sophomore release, which came out in March.

Made in Philadelphia: An Evening with Chelsea Reed

Where : First Presbyterian Church in Germantown, 35 W. Chelten Ave.

: First Presbyterian Church in Germantown, 35 W. Chelten Ave. When : Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish; suggested donation $5-$15

Jazz vocalist, arranger and bandleader Chelsea Reed and the Philly Pops Jazz Combo headline Articinia’s latest concert, which brings performers from various genres directly to neighborhood venues. Reed has led the Fair Weather band for more than a decade, releasing four albums and performing with artists including Terell Stafford and Wycliffe Gordon. And if her plate wasn’t already full, Reed also teaches jazz history and performance at Temple University.

Judah & The Lion

Nashville folk-rock band Judah & The Lion is in town in support of their latest project, “I Am A Prism.” On the group’s sixth album, released in August, they worked with Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and composer Jeremy Lutito, moving away from more personal tracks to folk, rock and big pop anthems.