Suspect identified and charged in Rittenhouse Square sex assault: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Philadelphia Police have announced the identity and charges against the suspect wanted in a sexual assault in Center City.

The assault happened around 2 a.m. Friday near Rittenhouse Square Park at Walnut Street and South 18th Street.

According to police, the 27-year-old victim left a bar and was walking home when the attack happened.

She was grabbed near tents that were set up for the Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Festival this weekend. It only stopped when someone heard what was happening.

“He fled because of a witness who interrupted the sexual assault and said something out loud,” said Captain James Kearney, with the Special Victims Unit.