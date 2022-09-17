After fatal rec center shooting, Philly lawmaker seeks to limit truck parking

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A resolution banning truck parking in the 4th District for blocks surrounding churches, recreation centers, and playgrounds is designed to eliminate hiding spaces for shooters.

Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. introduced the bill and said it comes following the death of a recreation department worker who got caught in the crossfire of a shooting last week.

“It is one of the problems at rec centers,” Jones said. “Trucks park, blocking the line of sight from officers to be able to see in those spaces to better make sure that things are as they should be. So these no truck parking allowances help to keep our children safe.”