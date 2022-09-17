After fatal rec center shooting, Philly lawmaker seeks to limit truck parking
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.
A resolution banning truck parking in the 4th District for blocks surrounding churches, recreation centers, and playgrounds is designed to eliminate hiding spaces for shooters.
Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. introduced the bill and said it comes following the death of a recreation department worker who got caught in the crossfire of a shooting last week.
“It is one of the problems at rec centers,” Jones said. “Trucks park, blocking the line of sight from officers to be able to see in those spaces to better make sure that things are as they should be. So these no truck parking allowances help to keep our children safe.”
Jones urged his colleagues to offer similar bills to make their areas safer.
“So I would encourage my colleagues to take a look at these schools, at these churches, at these rec centers to make sure we’re doing everything we can to provide safe spaces for our seniors and our young people to live, work, and play.”
In one shooting Jones referred to there were 10 firearms found to be used in a shootout, with 96 shell casings on the street. Luckily, no young people were hurt, even though 200 of them were practicing football nearby at the time.
Jones praised members of the neighborhood who came out the day after that shooting to reinforce that playgrounds along with parks and recreation centers need to be a safe haven that is free from shootings. He’s hopeful that residents will continue to assist in that effort.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.
