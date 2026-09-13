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Republican gubernatorial hopeful and current state Treasurer Stacy Garrity campaigned in Philadelphia on Saturday, braving a Democratic stronghold that voted for Gov. Josh Shapiro by a 72-percentage-point margin in 2022.

Garrity reportedly made several stops around North Philly and took in the Temple-Penn State football game at the Linc.

At a stop at a private home in Port Richmond, she told supporters that reducing taxes and balancing the budget would be two of her biggest priorities as governor.

“We have the fifth-highest tax burden in the nation, and Pennsylvanians can’t afford it,” she told a group of 20 people. “And as a state treasurer, I can tell you we are spending $5 billion more every single year than what we bring in.”

One of Garrity’s earlier scheduled stops was in the district of state Rep. Andre Carroll, a Democrat who criticized Garrity’s support for White House priorities.

“Over 2 million Pennsylvanians are going to experience some kind of interruption to their health care,” he told WHYY News. “And that is set in stone because of Republicans’ vote on H.R.1, AKA the ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’”