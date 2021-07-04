You might want to mask up: Fireworks cause spikes in short-term air pollution

Many people will be flocking to Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, eager to raise a toast beneath the year’s most spectacular aerial displays now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

But some might want to keep those N95 masks handy if they’re getting close to fireworks, especially those set off in backyard displays. The chemical compounds and reactions that make all those colorful lights shine and explode come with a toxic stew of air pollutants.

For the short term at least, those with respiratory illnesses like asthma and COPD should keep their distance. And pyrotechnics are not too great for the planet either.

“They’re really bad for air quality,” said Lelia Hawkins, “at least in the short term.”

Hawkins, an associate professor of chemistry at Harvey Mudd College, said some of the most polluting elements are the metals used to create the brilliant colors.