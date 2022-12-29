After 13 years, the head of Philly’s Independence Visitors Center is stepping down

Over his career, James Cuorato has seen considerable change in how Philadelphia promotes and markets itself to visitors. As he steps down as CEO of the Independence Visitors Center this week, Cuorato sees a bright future for Philly tourism.

Cuorato worked as Philadelphia’s commerce director and was head of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation before taking over the Independence Visitors Center more than a decade ago. He says the city has come a long way in his years of service and is finally promoting itself as a destination for everyone.

“How we market ourselves and how we promote the city, I think, has changed over the years,” he said. “There’s been more of an emphasis on promoting the city as really a destination where you can find arts and culture, you can find culinary treasures, you can find world-class museums.”

He lauded plans to better integrate the waterfront into Old City.

“I think the plans for capping the interstate and creating a very exciting public space and linking the waterfront more closely with Old City and the historic district can only be a huge boon to the whole area, really,” said Cuoroto. “We’re all really looking forward to that.”