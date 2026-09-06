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SPS Technologies and its parent company Precision Castparts Corp. reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed after a 2025 four-alarm fire at their plant in Abington Township, according to a Friday release.

If approved by a court, affected business owners, employees of impacted businesses and residents within a 1-mile radius of the former facility at 301 Highland Ave. could be eligible to receive cash payments.

The payments could cover unreimbursed business losses of up to $5,000, unreimbursed property damage losses of up to $300 and unreimbursed hourly wage losses of up to $200.

To be eligible for a cash payment, settlement class members must fill out a claim form by Dec. 3. The court will hold a hearing on May 25, 2027, to decide whether to approve the settlement.