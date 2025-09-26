From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SPS Technologies is promising to rebuild its aerospace fastener facility in Abington Township, just months after a four-alarm inferno reduced much of the century-old plant to smithereens.

The company presented an early look at its preliminary plan to construct a two-story, 350,000-square-foot facility to more than 100 community members Thursday evening in the Little Theater at Abington Middle School.

“We want to build as green a facility as we can,” said Dan Gear, vice president and general manager of SPS Technologies.

Gear said the facility, which will include manufacturing and office spaces, will have a 30% smaller footprint compared to the old facility, and will incorporate solar panels and other green features to attain LEED certification. Construction on the same plot of land is set to begin in 2026, with a goal to be production-ready by 2028.

Gear said the company will look to bring back some of the employees who were laid off in the aftermath of the fire.

“We want to be very cognizant of being a part of this community,” Gear said.

Company representatives pledged to ensure the facility meets all safety and regulatory standards.

“Speed is important to us, but we’re doing it the right way,” said David Dugan, director of corporate communications for SPS Technologies’ parent company, Precision Castparts Corp.