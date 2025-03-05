From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents gathered Tuesday night in Glenside, just a mile away from the aerospace parts manufacturing facility that was recently engulfed in a four-alarm fire, to protest ongoing federal funding and job cuts that could make industrial disasters more common in the coming years.

Some held signs with slogans including “Tax the rich,” criticizing Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

“We don’t know what’s in the soil, we don’t know what’s in the water,” Jessica Tkacs, rally organizer and Glenside resident, told WHYY News. “We don’t know what it’s going to be like as they continue the rebuilding and cleaning out effort of SPS, but we know that we need to have our people on the ground monitoring things, people who are not working for anyone but taxpayers.”

Tkacs said environmental oversight is crucial. She said the community has relied on state and federal agencies to monitor the environmental impacts of the SPS Technologies fire. She told attendees she and her family left their home before the evacuation notice was issued.

“I had a headache. My children had headaches, and my throat was on fire,” she said. “One of my toughest neighbors had just started to vomit spontaneously. Other neighbors reported that they woke up in the middle of the night to flush their eyes with water because they were burning so badly.”

She praised the first responders and firefighters who protected the community, and pointed to “another set of heroes,” the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection, which she said are now endangered by ongoing federal budget and workforce cuts.

“If our EPA and DEP employees disappear, who’s going to be keeping an eye out for us? Who’s going to be watching the water and the soil as we clean up SPS?” she said.

SPS fire ‘the tip of the iceberg’ if federal cuts continue, advocates say

The investigation into the cause of the SPS fire is ongoing. In 2023, the EPA issued a $109,000 fine and cited the company for several violations for failure to properly store, close and label hazardous materials.