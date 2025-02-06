From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Several hundred protesters marched through Center City Wednesday afternoon, chanting and carrying signs in opposition to President Donald Trump’s actions in the two weeks since taking office.

Chief concerns ranged from tech magnate Elon Musk’s power over the federal government, the president’s proposal to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza, the rise of fascism in America and protecting LGBTQ, immigrants’ and workers’ rights, among others.

Wednesday’s protest was among dozens in cities across the United States, including Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. The protests were a result of a “decentralized” movement that was organized largely online and through social media under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Local organizers in different states put out calls for separate actions under this same banner.