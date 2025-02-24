SPS Technologies faces class action lawsuit following Jenkintown fire

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SPS Technologies is facing a class action lawsuit following an explosion and subsequent four-alarm inferno at its plant in Jenkintown.

Attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey accused the company of failing “to uphold industry standards” in operations.

Sixty-eight fire companies from across the Delaware Valley responded the evening of Feb. 17 to the four-alarm blaze at the aerospace product manufacturing facility — which burned for days.

“Obviously, something went awry,” said Patrick Howard, a partner at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky.

Marlo Jones, an Abington School District bus driver, is the lead plaintiff in the filing. According to the complaint, she “suffered lost income, lost profits, property damage, and emotional distress” as a result of the fire.

The complaint alleged more residents and local business owners were impacted. The filing said, “hundreds if not thousands of persons have been damaged.”

SPS Technologies did not respond to a request for comment.

Plumes of smoke prompted school closures in Abington, Cheltenham and Jenkintown, SEPTA cancellations, shelter-in-place directives and voluntary evacuation orders.

With numerous hazardous chemicals on-site, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency have been monitoring air and water quality for signs of toxins.