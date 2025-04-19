The district attorney prosecuting a man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence said Friday that investigators are assessing whether religious or political bias could explain why he expressed “hatred” for the Democratic leader.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said authorities are trying to flesh out a statement by police in the arrest affidavit that Cody Balmer “admitted to harboring hatred towards” Shapiro, who is Jewish.

Balmer, who denied having a mental illness despite his family’s comments to the contrary, is accused of breaking into the residence in Harrisburg in the dead of night early Sunday and igniting two beer bottles containing gasoline, causing extensive damage but no injuries.

“We’re continuing to look at that and how long the animus had existed in his mind,” Chardo told The Associated Press.

When Balmer called 911 less than an hour after the fire, he said “Governor Josh Shapiro needs to know that Cody Balmer will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” according to the 911 recording released Friday by Dauphin County.

Balmer also said Shapiro “needs to leave my family alone,” mentioned his own daughters and baselessly accused Shapiro of “having my friends killed” in recent weeks, without offering any further explanation of his claims. “Our people have been put through too much by that monster,” he said.

The governor has been publicly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Israel’s military action in Gaza, but also has backed the country’s right to defend itself from Hamas.

Balmer didn’t mention Israel or Gaza in the 911 call, but told the dispatcher he was “tired of offering extensions of peace.”

“I only want to be able to provide for my children,” he said. “I should not be taken to these extremes. It’s not fair. I wish no harm onto anyone.”

Balmer ended by saying police knew where he was, he was not hiding and he would confess to “everything that I had done.”