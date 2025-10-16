Here are Gov. Shapiro’s lawsuits against the Trump administration this year

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has locked arms with fellow Democrats nationwide in using the courts to push back on President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The potential 2028 presidential candidate has filed or joined more than a dozen lawsuits against the Trump administration, challenging the president’s efforts to reshape the federal government and slash previously allocated spending. The ones he’s joined have been championed by other Democratic officials.

Under Pennsylvania law, Republican Attorney General Dave Sunday is in charge of representing the commonwealth. But Shapiro can ask Sunday in writing to allow the governor’s Office of General Counsel to take over legal representation for the governor or other executive branch officials.

If Sunday declines Shapiro’s request — which he has not done this year, according to Shapiro’s office — the general counsel can intervene in the lawsuit to represent Shapiro and his interests as the state’s chief executive anyway.

Here is a timeline of Shapiro’s lawsuits, listed in order of filing date:

Federal funding freeze, Feb. 13

One of Trump’s first actions upon reentering the White House this year was to issue a sweeping executive order freezing the distribution of billions of dollars in federal grant money, including $2.1 billion allocated to Pennsylvania largely for environmental programs.

Shapiro then sued five federal agencies over those funds in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District Court. Since the funds were released, Shapiro has touted this case as demonstrative of his success in combating the Trump administration.

On Aug. 12, Shapiro’s office voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit “(b)ecause all previously-withheld funding at issue in this case is currently available” to Pennsylvania.

The case was Shapiro v. U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:25-cv-00763.