Philadelphia Ballet breaks ground on new building, quadrupling its size

The Philadelphia Ballet has ceremoniously broken ground on a new building that will nearly quadruple the size of its home on North Broad Street.

Construction of the new five-story building of glass and steel, which will contain a black-box performance space, rehearsal spaces, and administrative offices, is expected to begin early next year at an anticipated cost of $35 million.

Once finished, it will be the first time all of the company’s operations will be under one roof. Over its 59-year history, the Philadelphia Ballet has been bouncing from Center City to South Broad to East Falls to North Broad, without ever having its administrative offices and rehearsal spaces in the same place.

The new construction, expected to be completed in 2024, will ground the entire organization in a flagship building, and add one of the city’s major arts institutions to a developing North Broad arts district.

The launch of construction has been a long time coming. The Ballet acquired the land 15 years ago and had plans for the new building in its pocket for at least 10 years. During that time the company had a complete turnover of leadership – including the board chair, executive director, and artistic director – and changed its name from Pennsylvania Ballet.

At the ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday, executive director Shelly Power addressed a gathering of about 200 people under a tent on the vacant lot at 323 North Broad.

“I’m afraid I might get a little emotional,” she said, before pausing to gather her breath.

“When I first met David Hoffman and Louise Reed [the current and former board chairs] they said to me, ‘Shelly, we have to finish our home,’” she said. “That was five years ago.”

The Ballet is currently housed in a 15,000-square-foot converted trucking garage set back from Broad Street behind the site of the new building. It has three rehearsal studios, shared by the professional company and its school. The two legs of the organization literally trip over themselves in the cramped hallway connecting the studios.

None of its rehearsal spaces are as large as the stage of the Academy of Music, where the Ballet performs its major productions. It’s nearly impossible to rehearse the entire company in the same rehearsal space.

“If you go across the country, the average – and I’m talking about companies that are smaller than us and bigger – the average is about 50,000 square feet. We’ve been working in 15,000 square feet,” said Power. “It’s really Philadelphia’s moment to be able to catch up with the rest of the cities: Cincinnati, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Chicago.”