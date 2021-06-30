The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts turns 50 years old this year. Today it changes its name to Penn Live Arts.

The name change reflects a new vision for the organization.

Since it opened in April of 1971, the Annenberg Center has always focused on presenting work inside its building at the University of Pennsylvania campus, housing its three theaters.

But in recent years the organization has begun presenting and partnering with other places; for example, two weeks ago it co-presented an outdoor performance by The Crossing choir in the nearby Woodland Cemetery. As the Annenberg Center, it branched out to downtown Philadelphia and out to Bucks County.

Due to the pandemic shutdown, the Annenberg Center was forced to move into digital and outdoor spaces. Executive and artistic director Christopher Gruits said that accelerated his vision of operating outside the building.