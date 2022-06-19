The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has secured a $3 million federal grant to address disparities in the state’s Unemployment Compensation system with the help of community organizations.

L&I plans to use the grant to improve access for specific groups of underserved Pennsylvanians, including workers with limited English proficiency in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, workers in low-income communities with limited access to technology, as well as individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Pennsylvania is one of just seven states to receive a Navigator grant this round from the U.S. Department of Labor funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant will run for three years. Governor Tom Wolf announced the grant funding on Thursday.

“My administration remains committed to eliminating barriers faced by historically marginalized communities and ensuring all eligible workers, regardless of background, receive the support they need to overcome economic hardship. This funding and partnership with community-based organizations will bring us closer to true equity in access to Pennsylvania’s UC system,” Wolf said in a statement.