SEPTA will offer higher salaries to its police officers as part of an effort to improve safety and security on the transit system.

Under the proposal, an officer starting in the academy will get a raise to $56,000 followed by a starting salary of just over $62,000 once they graduate and become a full member of the force.

“We’re at 210 officers. That’s total throughout the department. We’re budgeted for up to 260. And even before the pandemic, we didn’t typically get above about 240,” said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch..

“We’ve made a commitment to increase the numbers of police officers we have out on the system [and] putting more money into salaries we think is going to help us a great deal in both attracting and keeping the officers that we have,” Busch said.

Veteran members of the force will also see a pay bump, but not as much as the new recruits.

The pay bump breakdown:

Starting salary for recruits in the academy goes from $46,534 to $56,507.

Once out of the academy on regular duty, pay had been $49,858, it’s now $62,379.

After one year, pay had been $53,186, it will now be $71,011.

After two years, pay which was $56,514, will go to $74,589.

The top rate will increase from its previous $74,589, to top out at $82,285 after 25 years, with step increases over the course of those 25 years.

The time between seniority or step increases has also been shortened under the new deal to give those with years of service a shorter time to reach the top of the pay scale.