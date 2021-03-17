N.J. announces second round of rental assistance amid ongoing pandemic

Help is on the way for New Jerseyans struggling to make their rent payments.

State officials on Tuesday announced the second phase of the Garden State’s rental assistance program, which is funded with $353 million in federal dollars.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said the effort was aimed at low- and moderate-income renters whose finances took a hit because of COVID-19.

“I think about people whose hours have been cut at their jobs, people whose jobs just shut down totally,” Oliver said. “This program is for people who have been affected in that way.”