Murphy: Mask mandate goes if parents vaccinate kids

Current mandate set to expire in January

The current school-mask mandate expires Jan. 11, Murphy said Monday, suggesting the state was unlikely to extend the requirement if current infection and vaccination trends continue. But it could be lifted sooner in upper grades, he said, with a phased-in policy that would enable high school students — more of whom are now vaccinated against COVID-19 — to remove their face coverings first, followed by those in middle school and elementary grades. School-based outbreaks of the disease continue to be relatively rare, Murphy said, with 148 reported since September and only 11 in the past week.

Murphy’s return to the briefing table flanked by state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan and others — an event that has occurred at least once a week since March 2020 — was his first since last week’s near-upset election. Murphy, a Democrat, narrowly defeated Republican gubernatorial challenger Jack Ciattarelli to win a second term by less than 66,000 votes, according to Associated Press results as of Monday, in a race Ciattarelli has yet to concede.

Murphy told reporters he would now hold media briefings just once a week, on Mondays, suggesting the pace of the pandemic response no longer required multiple in-person updates in the week. The events — which are livestreamed on the governor’s social media channels and tracked closely by the media — were once held daily but had since been reduced to twice a week.

With vaccines first available last Wednesday for 5- to 11-year-old children in New Jersey, Persichilli said Monday that more than 9,100 youngsters have had their initial vaccination, about 1.2% of the 760,000 kids in this age group. She urged parents to use the drop-down tab for “Pfizer-BioNTech age 5+” on the state’s vaccine search tool to find a location that is providing the pediatric shots which, like the adult version, require two doses three weeks apart.

“Vaccinating this population can protect other family members and those who can’t get vaccinated,” Persichilli said. “It can help keep children healthy, which will allow them to stay in school, participate in sports and other activities.”