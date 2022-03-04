After 256 briefings on the state’s response to the pandemic, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his final COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Friday. It will also mark two years since the first reported coronavirus case in the state.

Murphy said he understood the importance of the briefings, to educate and update residents. But he also understood the need to move on.

“As we move into our new normal and transition from a pandemic stance to an endemic one, there is no longer the need for us to gather here at a set time every week,” the governor said last week.

The weekly platform is no longer needed, according to Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University — especially if Murphy is trying to convey politically that we are entering a sense of normalcy again.

“Briefings are related or synonymous right now with a time of crisis,” Koning said. “I think the shift both statewide and nationally, whether the public health numbers bear this out or not, is that we are no longer in a state of crisis.”

Dr. Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University, said the numbers currently indicate that a crisis remains.

“We still have very high levels of cases in some areas,” Silvera said, adding that the numbers vary among counties. “There are still high hospitalization rates; we’re still having nationally over a thousand people a day die of this disease. That is not normal.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Garden State had recorded more than 1.8 million COVID cases confirmed by PCR tests and more than 30,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020.

Despite the numbers, Silvera said the audience shifted when it came to watching the briefings.

“Not as many people are home at 1 o’clock on an average day to watch those briefings,” she said. “So they end up getting digested by the media and then shared.”

The briefings took place daily early in the pandemic, when the state was hit hard by COVID. Television stations in Philadelphia and New York would interrupt their regularly scheduled programs to bring the latest from Trenton.

The frequency was later reduced to three times a week. For much of the last year, Murphy held court at the War Memorial on a weekly basis.

The governor has reserved the right to hold another briefing after Friday’s, should it be necessary. The governor is praying “that need will not arise.”