Judges nixes GOP bid to stop New Jersey mail-in ballots

A federal judge in New Jersey declined on Tuesday to grant a preliminary injunction sought by the Trump campaign to stop New Jersey’s mail-in ballot program.

In a filing last month, the campaign said the program violated the Constitution and would “establish conditions likely to incentivize and facilitate the same kind of fraud and confusion that have plagued New Jersey elections for years.”

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in August that allowed election officials to begin counting mail-in ballots 10 days before Election Day and accept un-postmarked ballots up to two days afterward.

Earlier Tuesday, attorneys representing New Jersey filed a letter to U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp that argued Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in a separate mail-in ballot dispute in South Carolina — though it favored the GOP’s position — actually buttressed their argument that the injunction should be denied.