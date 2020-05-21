Coronavirus update: N.J. unemployment soars to 15.3%, GOP sues Murphy
New Jersey reported 1,304 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 151,472.
Another 98 people died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now lost 10,843 residents to the pandemic.
N.J. unemployment rate skyrockets
New Jersey’s unemployment rate soared to 15.3% in April as the state shed a record 758,000 jobs in one month because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Labor Department said Thursday.
The rate jumped from 3.7% in March. In the nine weeks since the pandemic began, more than 1.1 million residents have filed for unemployment benefits and the state has distributed $3.4 billion to those residents.
Some 42,000 New Jerseyans filed new claims last week — down from a weekly peak of nearly 215,000 in late March and early April but still extreme by historical standards.
The national unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression.
Another 2.4 million workers nationwide filed for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total to more than 38 million since mid-March.
GOP sues the governor
The New Jersey Republican Party has asked the state courts to strike down Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus orders that shuttered thousands of “nonessential” businesses and currently limits most retail establishments to curbside delivery only.
In a lawsuit filed in Cape May County on Thursday, the party’s attorneys said the distinction between “essential” businesses like Home Depot and Dollar General, which were allowed to stay open, and others is “completely arbitrary” and violates the state constitution.
“Apparently you’re not able to contract the COVID-19 virus in one of those big-box stores,” said Republican state Sen. Mike Testa, who represents Cape May County and will also serve as an attorney on the case. “But the small mom-and-pop shops that are the backbone of our economy — not only here in New Jersey, but the economy in the entire United States of America — is being strangled.”
The lawsuit comes just before the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of the state’s three-month tourism season that is the lifeblood of many Shore communities.
Earlier this week, Murphy, a Democrat, laid out a five-step recovery plan that would let more retail locations open “in a matter of weeks.” But he didn’t commit to any hard timelines and said there remain too many new coronavirus cases in New Jersey for that to be safe right now.
The GOP’s lawsuit said “most” businesses could currently open safely in compliance with CDC guidelines, and it took particular aim at corporate chains.
“Some non-essential big-name retailers, such as Walmart, remain open simply because they have a minor grocery or hardware component, which somehow transmutes the entire store into an essential business,” the suit said.
It continued: “The case of Walmart begs the question as to whether a fitness club, or other non-essential business, could remain open simply by selling screwdrivers at the front desk.”
Attorneys for the party said they didn’t know when a judge might rule on the case and whether it will be rendered moot if Murphy’s lifts restrictions before then.
A spokeswoman for Murphy declined to comment on pending litigation.
