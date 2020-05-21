Coronavirus update: N.J. unemployment soars to 15.3%, GOP sues Murphy

GOP sues the governor

The New Jersey Republican Party has asked the state courts to strike down Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus orders that shuttered thousands of “nonessential” businesses and currently limits most retail establishments to curbside delivery only.

In a lawsuit filed in Cape May County on Thursday, the party’s attorneys said the distinction between “essential” businesses like Home Depot and Dollar General, which were allowed to stay open, and others is “completely arbitrary” and violates the state constitution.

“Apparently you’re not able to contract the COVID-19 virus in one of those big-box stores,” said Republican state Sen. Mike Testa, who represents Cape May County and will also serve as an attorney on the case. “But the small mom-and-pop shops that are the backbone of our economy — not only here in New Jersey, but the economy in the entire United States of America — is being strangled.”

The lawsuit comes just before the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of the state’s three-month tourism season that is the lifeblood of many Shore communities.

Earlier this week, Murphy, a Democrat, laid out a five-step recovery plan that would let more retail locations open “in a matter of weeks.” But he didn’t commit to any hard timelines and said there remain too many new coronavirus cases in New Jersey for that to be safe right now.

The GOP’s lawsuit said “most” businesses could currently open safely in compliance with CDC guidelines, and it took particular aim at corporate chains.

“Some non-essential big-name retailers, such as Walmart, remain open simply because they have a minor grocery or hardware component, which somehow transmutes the entire store into an essential business,” the suit said.

It continued: “The case of Walmart begs the question as to whether a fitness club, or other non-essential business, could remain open simply by selling screwdrivers at the front desk.”

Attorneys for the party said they didn’t know when a judge might rule on the case and whether it will be rendered moot if Murphy’s lifts restrictions before then.

A spokeswoman for Murphy declined to comment on pending litigation.