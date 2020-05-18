Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus update: Non-essential retail resumes in N.J.

Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith does pushups outside the storefront in Bellmawr.

Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith does pushups outside the storefront in Bellmawr, N.J., Monday, May 18, 2020. The gym in New Jersey reopened for business early Monday, defying a state order that shut down nonessential businesses to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As of Monday morning, New Jersey had reported a total of 146,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has now lost 10,356 residents to the outbreak.

Non-essential retail resumes as new cases decline

Monday marked the restart of non-essential retail in New Jersey, as businesses across the state began reopening their doors with new restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus among customers and staff.

The move was seen as a significant step in New Jersey’s recovery from the pandemic, which Gov. Phil Murphy has said will be guided by data so as not to worsen the second-largest outbreak in the U.S.

Last week Murphy announced that non-essential retail businesses would be allowed to resume operations with curbside pickup only. Customers must place orders by phone or online, and they are not allowed inside stores.

Yet other service-centric businesses that would have trouble meeting strict social distancing guidelines, such as gyms and hair salons, had to remain closed.

One such establishment, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, decided to defy Murphy’s order and reopen its doors Monday morning. Posts on social media captured a crowd of supporters cheering and chanting as staff began admitting members to the facility after a temperature check.

