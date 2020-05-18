Is summer camp a go this year? For parents and operators, it’s complicated

These days, Mondragon isn’t the only one running a cost-benefit analysis at her kitchen table. As states consider reopening, many parents are left wondering whether their children will have ways to socialize and if camps will be an available form of child care.

Andy Pritikin, owner and director of Liberty Lake Day Camp, said parents have been calling at a steady clip, asking about enrollment and precautions for the summer.

Pritikin’s 60-acre Burlington County camp is popular with South Jersey and Philadelphia area parents. He’s already planned to hire two more nurses this summer and budgeted for a thorough cleaning regimen.

So far, he said, of the 500 families that had children registered for camp, only a handful have withdrawn. Most families are still hoping Liberty Lake can resume operations with precautions put forth by the American Camp Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I have parents who are like, ‘If you open tomorrow, I would send my kids,’ because they’re losing their minds, and I don’t mean the parents,” said Pritikin. “The kids are [losing their minds] of being quarantined in their homes for what will soon be three months.”

For now, a lot of parents are still waiting for additional information from the camps, which are waiting for additional information from government officials.

Delaware’s camps at state parks, for example, are waiting to hear further instructions from Gov. John Carney and the health department. While the Philadelphia YMCA says camps are on for June, New Jersey’s YMCA Alliance could not offer an update on its planning process.

In Lancaster, Kristen Dressler and her first and third graders are patiently standing by for news of what their favorite camp, run through the county park system, plans to do.

“[Last year] they were just outside, and they were in the creek and they’d build shelters,” she explained. “It was just this really wholesome get dirty/have fun/catch bugs kind of experience for them, and they were both really looking forward to doing that again this summer.”

Dressler believes social distancing is important, but she said her decision to send her children to camp is based on the fact that, despite some rare symptoms affecting some children, COVID-19 has had little impact on the country’s youngest.

Plus, Dressler said, her third-grader has had a hard time at home. Though he’s doing well in school, she said the virtual classroom doesn’t fit her son’s style of learning and he’s becoming anxious. She hopes socializing with other kids will boost her children’s well-being.