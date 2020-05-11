‘I just don’t have the bandwidth’: Parents struggle to ‘do it all’ with kids in virtual school

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

They say there’s success in routine.

But what happens when all that’s normal has gone out the window?

Parents across America have been learning the hard way, as the coronavirus shutdown has forced most everyone to adapt. Joys, yes, they are there too. But the headaches are real — especially when it comes to school.

With kids’ classrooms replaced by the kitchen table or living room couch, many parents have been reluctantly drafted into a new role: teacher’s assistant.

For two months now, Pennsylvania parents able to work from home have juggled jobs and domestic duties with overseeing their kids’ attempts at remote learning.

‘Essential’ workers unable to stay home have faced different challenges: trying to keep tabs on their children through text messages and calls at break-time.

In both cases, the added burdens can often make parents feel stressed, overwhelmed and inadequate.

Keystone Crossroads checked in with mothers — who continue to do the majority of domestic work — from across the Philadelphia region on how they’re handling distance learning.