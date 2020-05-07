    Helping Hands for Homeschooling Parents

    Air Date: May 7, 2020

    Philadelphia and Delaware public schools have canceled the remainder of their school year, leaving many parents burnt out. Juniata Park Academy teacher, JT Kaltreider – also known as “Mr. K” shares suggestions on how to keep your kids motivated while homeschooling. Then, find out how to help support food-insecure residents in Camden County. If you’re facing unemployment for the first time, small business expert Melinda Emerson has some advice before entering the job market. As Mother’s Day approaches, Conney and Fred Borda of Eggcup Designs invite us into their studio where Conney has been making elegant ladies hats for over 20 years. Plus, we head to Skate the Foundry, an indoor skate park where kids and adults can learn new skills in a safe and supportive environment.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

