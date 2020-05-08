‘Pushed into adulthood’: Philly podcast brings together HS seniors upended by shutdown

Harris, Ross and a third Robeson senior, Kayla Daniels Redden, co-host a radio show through Bridges to Wealth, a program that pairs University of Pennsylvania students with Philadelphia high school students in after-school clubs to teach them about entrepreneurship.

The podcast was originally about business and finance. Then the pandemic hit, and it quickly shifted to address the pressing questions facing high school seniors.

“‘When should I go to bed? When should I wake up?’” said Gregory Nesmith, a Wharton student who works with Bridges to Wealth and also co-hosts, putting himself in a high schooler’s mindset. “‘Should I still go to college next year? Is there even a college?’”

The show goes out on Facebook Live as an audio stream and a handful of podcasting platforms — reaching a few hundred folks an episode, Nesmith said. Each contains an interview where the students pepper an expert with questions about the foggy future facing the Class of 2020.

They and their classmates should be prepping for prom and graduation and college. Instead, they’re grappling with decisions that should be settled by now.

Public polling shows lots of seniors are reconsidering their options in light of the pandemic. Roughly one-sixth of high school seniors who previously planned to attend a four-year college say they’ve shelved those plans, according to one survey.

Aliah Harris is one of them.

Although she’s been waitlisted at a couple of schools and is still waiting to hear back from others, Harris doesn’t feel prepared, mentally, for college.

“My senior year stopped abruptly. I still feel a little childish,” Harris said. “I really don’t feel ready to take that next step.”

It’s more a psychological hurdle than a logistical hurdle, she explained. She doesn’t want to feel like she’s rushing into the next phase of her life. She’s mulled the idea of a gap year — or perhaps a half-gap-year. It could make more sense to enroll in community college when 2021 starts, she thinks.

Harris wants to take real estate classes until then, but nothing is set in stone.

“I feel like I’m being pushed into adulthood,” she said, “Like they just threw me in there.”

Siani Ross faces a different kind of crossroads. She’s headed to college, but the pandemic reordered her preferences.

She’s been accepted to several out-of-state schools — Fisk University, Louisiana State, Virginia State — and she originally wanted to leave home. But now doesn’t feel like the time. She missed her chance to make some campus visits and she’s worried about cost.

Her in-state options — Temple, Penn State and others — feel like the safe route. How can she take the leap of faith and travel to a school a thousand miles away when that school might not know what its own future holds?

“Colleges are still scrambling around to get themselves in order — not just the students,” she said.

Ross and Harris represent two plots on the wide spectrum of senior uncertainty.