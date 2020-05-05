Pandemic Ping Pong: Pa. sports fans double down on table tennis during shutdown

For Matthew Nelson, March 12 will always be the day that sports died.

The night before, the NBA suspended its season. The MLB followed suit the next day. So did the NCAA, scrapping March Madness. Sports were now canceled: another victim of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was like D-Day or something,” said the 29-year-old, who lives in South Philadelphia with his fiance.

Nelson, who played baseball at Drexel University, has always been a massive sports fan; when Pennsylvania launched online sports betting last year he started dabbling in that as well. He slid $200 he won playing fantasy football into a sports betting app account, and since then has been making a few bets a week, only wagering his winnings. Putting $15 on a college basketball game amped up the stakes, he said, and was a good way to stay connected with his buddies.

“All my friends were doing it. They text in the group text about who they got,” Nelson said. “It makes it more interesting.”

When sports shut down, Nelson moved on. But one night, unable to stomach more videogames and unsure what else to do, he decided to pull up his FanDuel app, just to see what was there. He found a professional table tennis match, broadcast live from Russia. Two players, one in red and the other in blue, swatting the ball back and forth, alone in the room except for a scorekeeper working an old-fashioned, mechanical flipboard.

Nelson didn’t have much experience with the game besides playing in his basement growing up, but that didn’t matter. It was a sport, it wasn’t cancelled, and he and his friends could bet on it.

“Table tennis is a distraction from the boredom of the pandemic,” Nelson said. “[But the players] have some serious skill. They hold the paddle upside down in their hands, they do trick shots, they’re diving across the floor. It’s really entertaining, honestly.”

Nelson is one of thousands of sports fans across Pennsylvania who have begun placing bets on table tennis, darts, and the other obscure competitions that have soldiered on while the rest of the world is on pause.

“I think there are people that are interested in sports betting, and are interested in whatever content they can get,” said Melanie Gross, vice president of online casino and sportsbook at Caesars Entertainment, which runs Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino.

“It’s a learning lesson for all of us.”