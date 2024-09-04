UAW to pull out of AFL-CIO over New Jersey casino smoking loophole

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

United Auto Workers will be pulling out of the New Jersey chapter of the AFL-CIO.

Daniel Vicente Jr., director of Region 9 – which covers New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, said it wasn’t public knowledge yet, but he was comfortable sharing about the organization’s plans. He said the intended departure stems from the lack of support from other unions in the fight to ban indoor smoking at Atlantic City casinos.

“I cannot express how furious our institution is at the Jersey state-level AFL and the other unions that filed an injunction status against us,” he said. “This is a moral, health and safety issue.”

Vicente said that UAW pays thousands of dollars to be part of AFL-CIO.

“That organization has been actively undermining our efforts to protect the health and safety of our members.”

The UAW would remain in the New York and Pennsylvania chapters, Vicente said.

A judge ruled late Friday in favor of the casino owners who have argued that a smoking ban would hurt business as they continue to see winnings from in-person gaming continue to struggle.

Donna DeCaprio, president of Unite Here Local 54 — an affiliate of AFL-CIO, the largest union representing casino workers, said they were pleased with the decision.

“Local 54, together with the vast majority of the labor movement, as well as the Atlantic City casinos, has been instrumental in creating a safer environment for both workers and customers over the years,” she said. “We will continue to focus on solutions that both improve workers’ safety and protect their jobs.”

The AFL-CIO has yet to respond to a request for comment.