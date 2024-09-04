UAW to pull out of AFL-CIO over New Jersey casino smoking loophole
United Auto Workers’ director is furious at other unions for supporting indoor smoking in Atlantic City casinos, despite the health risk it poses to workers.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
United Auto Workers will be pulling out of the New Jersey chapter of the AFL-CIO.
Daniel Vicente Jr., director of Region 9 – which covers New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, said it wasn’t public knowledge yet, but he was comfortable sharing about the organization’s plans. He said the intended departure stems from the lack of support from other unions in the fight to ban indoor smoking at Atlantic City casinos.
“I cannot express how furious our institution is at the Jersey state-level AFL and the other unions that filed an injunction status against us,” he said. “This is a moral, health and safety issue.”
Vicente said that UAW pays thousands of dollars to be part of AFL-CIO.
“That organization has been actively undermining our efforts to protect the health and safety of our members.”
The UAW would remain in the New York and Pennsylvania chapters, Vicente said.
A judge ruled late Friday in favor of the casino owners who have argued that a smoking ban would hurt business as they continue to see winnings from in-person gaming continue to struggle.
Donna DeCaprio, president of Unite Here Local 54 — an affiliate of AFL-CIO, the largest union representing casino workers, said they were pleased with the decision.
“Local 54, together with the vast majority of the labor movement, as well as the Atlantic City casinos, has been instrumental in creating a safer environment for both workers and customers over the years,” she said. “We will continue to focus on solutions that both improve workers’ safety and protect their jobs.”
The AFL-CIO has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Vicente adds that though the UAW represents the casino workers who form Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects, they are not UAW members.
The announcement that UAW would be pulling out of the New Jersey AFL-CIO chapter was made as the group Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) announced a digital campaign in “key districts” in New Jersey.
The campaign, “Kids of CEASE,” will feature the children of casino workers expressing concerns over their parents’ exposure to secondhand smoke. The first video features Ayana, the granddaughter of CEASE co-founder Lamont White, who said “I just pray that nothing happens to him while he’s at work.”
Pete Naccarelli, a CEASE co-founder who has been a table games dealer for 28 years, said he wants to be around for the major life moments for his two kids, ages 11 and 17.
“I’m 46 years old. I probably shouldn’t be worried about heart disease and cancer at this age, but I do every day,” he said. “We go to work eight hours a night and deal with smoke in our face every day for eight hours.”
Indoor smoking opponents are calling on the South Jersey lawmakers to act fast.
Currently, Asm. Bill Moen, is a sponsor of an Assembly bill that would eliminate the indoor smoking loophole for casinos. That legislation was introduced in January, and assigned to the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee, which Moen chairs. A hearing has yet to be scheduled. A Senate version of the bill was voted out of committee and awaits consideration by the full chamber.
“Now is the time to get it done,” Naccarelli said.
Another bill, endorsed by Unite Here, would maintain the 25% limit on indoor smoking, but with some restrictions.
No legislation related to smoking inside casinos has progressed since the beginning of the year.
The Legislature is scheduled to meet this month: the Assembly on Sept. 26 and the Senate on Sept. 30. Their agenda has yet to be announced.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.