How lifeguarding at the Jersey Shore might look this summer

Despite the global pandemic and social distancing guidelines, lifeguards should still be assisting beachgoers in need, rescue experts say.

With New Jersey beach towns getting ready for a summer unlike any other, many are wondering: How will lifeguards do their jobs safely?

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared New Jersey’s beaches and lakefronts “open” for Memorial Day weekend, although visitors will have to abide by a lengthy list of restrictions. While municipalities will have to follow state restrictions, general beach and boardwalk operations are at local discretion.

A key component of the state guidelines is the enforcement of social distancing. And during rescue situations, that’s not entirely possible for lifeguards.

The United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) announced Thursday that the organization has received numerous inquires regarding best practices for lifeguarding during the pandemic.

“Lifeguards, like other public safety providers, want to know how to protect themselves and how to protect others, including co-workers, family, and the general public,” the organization said in a news release.