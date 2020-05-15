Some hospitals and health care providers in the Philadelphia region are slowly bringing patients back in for elective surgeries and in-person, routine visits — though in many cases, the waiting rooms and offices will look very different than what patients would have seen before the pandemic.

In March, the Pennsylvania Department of Health asked hospital and health care providers to put elective surgeries and procedures on hold. In late April, the department put out new guidance saying health systems and surgical facilities could start doing those procedures as long as they could do it without jeopardizing patient safety or their ability to respond to the virus.

“What we can say, based on all of the safety measures that we’ve put in place, that actually a patient coming in to have elective surgery would be safer than if they were actually making a trip to a grocery store,” said Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease specialist and senior vice president for medical and academic affairs at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Jahre said the network, which started elective surgeries in Pennsylvania again on Monday, feels confident in its measures to keep patients and staff safe. Some elective surgeries, like cancer biopsies, are important to keeping patients alive or controlling their pain, he said.

Many hospitals and clinics are bringing patients back in with extra precautions, such as asking everyone to wear masks, testing medical workers for COVID-19 regularly, more frequent cleaning, and staggering visits to limit the number of people in the waiting room. They say they have adequate supplies of protective equipment like masks and gloves, though they still need to do things like reuse N95 respirator masks following decontamination instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several medical groups, including the American College of Surgeons, the American Hospital Association and the Children’s Hospital Association of the United States have also put out guidelines for how to resume these surgeries and procedures safely.

Julia Sammons, medical director of infection prevention and control at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said they are resuming in-person visits and elective surgeries because the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in Philadelphia, and “many of the cases that were originally postponed as nonessential have now become more essential.” She cited vaccinations, routine checkups for chronic conditions and delayed surgeries as examples.