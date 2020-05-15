Dreaming of a night under the stars? Some Pa. parks open for camping Friday

If camping in the Poconos is the kind of treat you’ve craved, go ahead and get those plans rolling. Starting this Friday, Pennsylvania state parks will be open for visitors to stay the night under the stars and among the trees.

The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it will slowly begin opening park and forest facilities, such as tent sites and RV camping, starting on May 15. The first sites to open will be those located in the first 24 counties where the stay-at-home order has been lifted, in the northwest and north-central portions of the state.

Camping in the other 13 counties’ parks, including Big Pocono State Park, will open next week.

“It is very important for people’s health, mental health, and physical health, to get outside and recreate. It’s a time where families and folks that live under one roof can be together, have a good time and enjoy nature,” said John Norbeck, the deputy secretary of parks and forests.

Residents from Philadelphia and its suburbs will have to wait a little longer if they want to stay closer to home — those in the region will open later in the season in conjunction with the lifting of stay-at-home orders.

“We ask that folks stay local and not drive long distances,” he said. “However that’s not a requirement and we have had folks that have made reservations for Friday night that are coming from the Southeast.”