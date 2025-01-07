From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nestled within the serene expanse of White Clay Creek State Park stands the Chambers House. While the farmhouse built in the early 1800s holds historical significance, it has struggled to accommodate the needs of a growing and diverse community.

Originally constructed as a family residence, its conversion into the Chambers House Nature Center has highlighted the building’s limitations. But a $9 million initiative to build a new nature center could hold the solution to modernizing.

White Clay Creek State Park is rich with history. Its expansion began in the late 1960s when the state started acquiring lands to address overdevelopment concerns in northern Delaware. What was once a small recreational area became Walter S. Carpenter State Park in 1975, and 20 years later, it was renamed White Clay Creek State Park. With contributions from the du Pont family and others, the park now spans over 3,600 acres with about 37 miles of trails.

Advocates and volunteers from Friends of White Clay Creek State Park have been pivotal in addressing the park’s growing needs and championing the creation of a new nature center. David Koppeser, president of the group, described efforts to secure support and funding for the project.

“The Friends have been involved in the committees that look at what the needs are,” Koppeser said. “We’ve been involved in discussing with our legislators what is going to be adequate funding for this kind of project, because we’re always in competition for funding and we just want to make sure that this park gets a nature center that’s going to meet the needs of the community in the future.”