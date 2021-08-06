Northern Delaware’s largest state park gets a new master plan

Currently, the park only offers one primitive camping area primarily used by youth groups. Under the master plan, adding another camping area will be explored. Visits to state park campsites and cabins have increased across Delaware by 65%, but the majority of camping facilities are in the southern part of the state. The cost of adding new camping facilities could be as high as $1 million.

The new master plan hopes to better use existing buildings on the park property. That calls for the park’s offices to move to the Chambers House, which was built about 200 years ago. The structure would also serve as a welcome center. The nearby Robinson House would be transformed into staff housing. Those moves would cost an estimated $200,000.

DNREC’s Bill Miller said those buildings will be used, too, to tell “the story of the reservoir that essentially never was.”

In the 1960s, there were plans for the White Clay Creek to stopped by a dam, flooding much of the area covered by the park today. Opposition from local residents eventually staved off the project, preserving the land to be used for recreation.

The Division of Parks and Recreation wants to improve partnerships for about half of the 75 buildings located in the park that are currently underutilized. That includes a number of barns and farm buildings left over from the time when what is now parkland was used for agriculture.

The plan also calls for better protections and enhancement of both the native ecology and cultural history of the park.