Shakespeare in Clark Park returns as a circus

“There’s a visceral experience the audience gets from watching somebody do something that is useful and dangerous and a little stupid — or seems that way,” said Chin. “They fear for them. They connect to them on a much deeper level, as opposed to, ‘I’m acting and I’m going to tell you about how I was just in a shipwreck.’ Why would we tell you about being in a shipwreck when we could show you?”

This production of Pericles had been planned for last summer, before the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure. Originally, the performance was to have involved many more people, as Shakespeare in Clark Park was recruiting dozens of volunteer extras from martial arts classes, yoga studios, circus amateurs, ballroom dancers, and anyone comfortable doing choreographed movement.

The original idea was to use their collective bodies to create moving stage effects, for example forming the shape of a ship sailing through waves, or the erection of a building. It was to be part of Shakespeare in Clark Park’s mission of “radical community engagement,” incorporating neighborhood residents, en masse, into the production.

The pandemic squashed that idea last year. Several months ago, when O’Neill returned to Pericles for this summer, she proceeded with caution.

“When we were deciding to remount the show, we really didn’t know what the state of the pandemic would be, how accessible vaccinations were going to be,” she said. “We really couldn’t predict whether we would be able to involve community members in the show successfully, or if we would have to start and stop. We had already had a few interactions with people and then had to be, like, ‘Never mind!’ We really didn’t want to do that again.”

The production has not given up entirely on involving the community: A few moments of Pericles involve direct audience engagement. Several trained people will be planted in the audience to act as instigators, showing the audience when to use items like paper birthday hats during a party scene, as well as blue fabric and a light source, “like the Rocky Horror Picture Show,” said O’Neill.