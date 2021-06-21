Summer soul: Black women vocalists perform in Delaware River waterfront series

Black musicians don’t have to deal with performing in segregated venues anymore, but Philadelphia vocalist Shekhinah B., who is Black, says there are still few opportunities for performers like her to break out in the industry.

“It’s very difficult to have a platform where you are the center of attention as opposed to just being in the background,” she said.

In 2019, B. and The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc. started the Sistah Soul Series at the Aloft Hotel in Center City. The series focused on highlighting — and paying — Black, local, independent artists from the Philadelphia region. The pandemic inspired organizers to bring the series outdoors this year.

This summer, B. partnered with the Delaware River Waterfront, the Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, and Wawa to bring three free, open-to-the-public shows to Spruce Street Harbor Park this summer.