Philadelphia Orchestra premieres new music for a 9-year-old’s fashion show

Michael Gardner has taught his 9-year-old Ava daughter to do daily affirmations. Every morning before school she hypes herself up with positive words.

It started a couple years ago when Ava was having some problems with teasing from other kids.

“We would get in the car, no music would be on, and she would start into: ‘I’m beautiful. I’m amazing. I’m smart. I’m going to get my work done today,” said Gardner. “Sometimes she says, ‘It doesn’t matter what anyone says about me. I know who I am.’”

That morning routine continued during the coronavirus pandemic, when Ava’s school was entirely remote. Her own encouraging words would be delivered in a mirror at home before virtual class.

“We need more of that in the world,” said Daniel Matsukawa, principal bassoonist with the Philadelphia Orchestra. “I mean, nothing against parents who decide to be more disciplinary and strict, but it’s just so sweet and loving and kind to offer those affirmations, especially to your own children.”

Those affirmations have combined with fashion and music for a unique tribute to fathers and daughters, in advance of Father’s Day.

Michael and Ava are the father-daughter team behind Daddy Dressed Me, a clothing design project that began in 2014 to make matching outfits just for themselves. It was a way for Michael, a self-taught sewer, to use crafting as a way to bond with his daughter.

During the pandemic it took off, gaining national attention. At the same time the Philadelphia Orchestra, unable to perform for audiences, had launched its program Our City, Your Orchestra, wherein small ensembles of musicians would play concerts at significant locations around the city, often highlighting Black-owned businesses.

Several months ago Michael got a call from the orchestra asking if Ava would be able to design her own pattern at the Fabric Workshop and Museum, if Michael would sew it into an outfit, and then members of the orchestra would perform as Ava modeled it.

“I was honored and kind of shocked. I’m born and raised here in Philadelphia, so to do something with the orchestra was pretty spectacular,” said Michael, who is not a regular at orchestra concerts. “I’ve been, like, maybe once. For me, it’s what they represent for the city.”