Blanka Zizka, a giant of Philadelphia theater, will retire from the Wilma

During the coronavirus pandemic when all theaters were closed, the co-founder of the Wilma Theater, Blanka Zizka, took the opportunity to spend several months at her son’s home in Bellport, a small, coastal village on Long Island.

“I was on a bike in nature for about two and three hours a day, in wetlands,” said Zizka. “I was listening to birds and insects and looking into the ocean. I have not done anything like this for so long.”

Zizka, 66, has spent all of her adult life in theater, first in her native Czechoslovakia, then for the last 40 years creating and leading the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia. After a lifetime working long hours in windowless rehearsal rooms and stages creating visionary performances, she realized that for her next phase of life, she wanted to spend more time outside.

“I started also to read all these Existentialists that I used to read when I was 19 and 20, and that brought me to Buddhism,” she said. “So I kind of went through 20th-century philosophy and I was just thinking to myself: you know, it’s time to change my lifestyle.”

Zizka is retiring from the theater company she built. Or, that’s what she told her staff. Last week they made a counter-offer, asking her to stay on as a contract consultant for two years, requiring her to put in about 20 or so hours a month.

Zizka’s greatly reduced role with the company will allow her to transition into the rural lifestyle she wants. She bought a 112-acre farm in the Catskills, six miles from the nearest town. It has a centuries-old, dilapidated farmhouse that needs renovating.

“It’s an old farm. It’s not a functioning farm, but there’s so much space,” she said. “It’s like the contradiction to everything that I have been doing up to now, living in spaces without windows in the theater. I just went to the other extreme.”