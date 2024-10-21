From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

There are lots of roadways in and out of Wilmington, Delaware.

Thousands of commuters use Interstate 95, which bisects the city of 72,000 people. Other visitors to town use roads that weave through smaller towns or the suburbs.

Yet one former major artery is hardly ever used.

That’s Northeast Boulevard.

The two-mile stretch that parallels the Delaware River has deteriorated for decades.

Once-thriving auto dealerships, restaurants, clothing stores and other neighborhood anchors, including a professional baseball stadium, are long gone.

In their place on the gritty strip are a hodgepodge of tire and auto repair businesses, fast-food eateries, dollar and corner stores, a plasma donation center and lots of abandoned storefronts.

Just off the boulevard, stretching for several blocks, is the Riverside public housing complex. For decades, Riverside has been a poster child for urban poverty and despair, but it’s one most Wilmingtonians and visitors never see.

Logan Herring, who runs the Kingswood Community Center that borders Riverside’s aging two-story brick structures, grew up in another rough part of town but avoided Riverside.

“The one or two times I rode to Riverside, my head was on a swivel because it was synonymous with poverty and crime and violence and drug dealing,’’ he said.

But revival is in the air, and Herring is leading the way as head of WRK Group and REACH Riverside, a collaborative 10-year, $500 million plus reclamation project. The monumental effort, which WHYY News has been chronicling for the last few years, is the topic of a new half-hour television documentary, “Resurrecting Riverside.”

The centerpiece of the effort is tearing down the 300 low-slung rundown units and building a 700-home community called Imani Village. But the scope encompasses the entire boulevard.

There’s a new skills, social and recreation center for teens, and a charter school where a STEM Hub is under construction. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Kingswood is also getting a new state-of-the-art center.

The swimming pool where President Joe Biden lifeguarded as a teenager has been modernized.

An electronics recycling business and a produce store have sprouted.

“Our charge is really to drive this vision of a holistic revitalization of the Riverside neighborhood,” Herring said. “And so that includes housing, it is education. So that cradle-to-college career pipeline, community health, which includes economic vitality, workforce development, economic development, just everything to be a vibrant, thriving neighborhood, not just surviving.”

Lorrie Dennis has already moved from the old Riverside to the new Imani Village.

“I think it will make a difference with people over here,’’ Dennis said while sweeping the sidewalk in front of her new home. “It just seems like when you come across the street, you are in like a new environment.”

“It’s like a new planet.”