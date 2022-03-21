Four months after that momentous visit, Ajit George, the farm’s founder, director, and promoter, hopped on the local hype over Delawarean Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. The farm created two special concoctions: Joe’s ‘No Malarkey’ Spice Blend and Kamala Fearless Fusion Spice Blend.

George even talked about opening a satellite warehouse in Philadelphia.

But alas, the promise of Second Chances Farm has been eclipsed by economic realities and the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impacts on restaurants that George wanted to supply with chemical- and pesticide-free greens and herbs.

With eateries first shut down and then operating in a reduced capacity for the last two years, the farm has only had a few restaurant clients and relied mainly on deliveries to individual customers in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Debts piled up, as did lawsuits by vendors and contractors, as detailed in the Delaware News Journal. Instead of hiring up to 70 returning citizens, only about 10 stayed on the payroll, some of them only getting part-time hours.

So, on Friday, the much-ballyhooed warehouse closed its doors.

‘We’re not shutting down the idea’

George spoke with WHYY News about the decision while stressing that the concept that was so well-received is not dead.

The program will continue with a couple of employees growing at a small hydroponic farm at the David Finney Inn in New Castle, he said, and hopefully expand over time.

“We’re not closing. We’re not shutting down the idea,” George said. “So the farm will continue in multiple iterations. It just will not be doing the farm-to-table program anymore.”

That model was only meant to be temporary and was not sustainable, George said. He added that there’s no need to keep paying rent on the big warehouse since restaurants are just now starting to recover from the pandemic.

“We’re going to focus on the items that restaurants really want to get from us,” George said. “Things that they cannot get from their major suppliers of the fresh, which is edible flowers, microgreens and the really exotic types of basil,” such as the black basil used in the Biden-Harris spices.

“So what we are doing is going back to our roots, and we are simply vacating a building that is 90% empty for the entire time. And then we will grow back up to service more restaurants.”

George also confessed that he was “incredibly naïve” about the challenges faced by those formerly incarcerated. He said several employees have needed to go into rehab or therapy.

George said he thought “if I just offered a great job at $31,200 a year in a warm environment that only hired returning citizens that I could eliminate, that I could solve recidivism. But I didn’t take into account how seriously people were hurt mentally and how serious the issue with addiction was. It’s unbelievable. I tell you, I am blown away by the power of addiction and mental health on this particular community.”