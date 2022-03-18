Riverside ‘down and out’ for too long, but $44M community center coming

‘This is really happening. It’s very exciting’

Josie Haile, whose kids attended Kingswood programs, has worked as an administrative assistant at Kingswood for nearly a quarter-century.

She calls herself “the glue” of the agency.

“I kind of keep the paperwork moving, assist all of the directors and the executive team and whatever I can do to keep the ball rolling,” Haile said. “We have programming here that can help you, whether it’s writing a resume, whether it’s the food pantry, whether it’s the early learning academy, whether it’s a senior center, whether it’s the teen center.”

“So to be able to see Kingswood get the money to build a new center has been an emotional rollercoaster for me. I take it to heart because not only do I work here, but I am part of the community here.”

Haile says it’s about time that politicians, neighborhood leaders, and the business community delivered.

“Over the years, the community has been promised a lot of things. And so to have our executive team now that is working and fighting daily for this community is overwhelming,” she said.

Haile is sometimes astonished when she drives into work and sees the construction of new homes, which will be a mix of rentals and owner-occupied houses.

“This is really happening. It’s very exciting,” she said. “And then here inside the center, we are trying to develop more programming, to get people in the door to help them with their everyday life as they grow. We want to give them the tools that they need as necessary to thrive.”

Katie Hitchens, curriculum coordinator of the preschool center, says the expanded capacity will help Kingswood “get as many kids as we possibly can from the Wilmington community and beyond.”

Hitchens said she’s heartened that so much support now exists for Riverside and Kingswood.

“They’re giving a community that has been down and out for a while now a new start and making it beautiful as it should be, as it deserves to be,” Hitchens said. “The people of the community deserve nothing but the best, and that’s what we’re hoping to give back to them.”

That starts with early learning.

“We’re giving to these children and making them more than beyond ready for kindergarten,” Hitchens said, “and what comes next in their education.”